National Snaffle Bit Association World Championship Show Kicks Off In Tulsa

Friday, August 12th 2022, 5:28 am

By: News On 6

Horse owners, exhibitors and breeders are in Tulsa this week, for the National Snaffle Bit Association World Championship Show.

The 11-day event is packed full of activities, shows and classes for people of all ages and abilities.

There's also a $1-million horse sale next Friday.

"so we have people who all they do is breed the horses and all they do is sell it to the breeders and exhibitors and this is a place where they can really show them their life's work," said Executive Director Stephanie Lynn.

The event runs through Sunday the 21st at Tulsa's Expo Square and all ages are welcome.

Fore more information on this year's event, Click Here.