Double Your Donation to Food for Kids

Friday, August 12th 2022, 10:31 am

By: News On 6

Children in Oklahoma are struggling to get enough to eat. As they head back to school, they need food to fuel their young bodies and minds. Sadly, so many local families have been affected by the continuing increase in prices on food, gas and many other essentials.





Consider donating now to the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. Now through October 15th, every dollar donated will go twice as far. The Masonic Fraternity of Oklahoma will match donations to the Food for Kids program up to $31,000.





Every dollar donated during this time will provide eight meals to kids in Green Country.





Donate at okfoodbank.org now!