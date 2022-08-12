Advocate Group Makes Final Preparations For Pride Event In Broken Arrow

Friday, August 12th 2022, 4:02 pm

By: News On 6

The first-ever Pride Fest in BA kicks off Saturday with vendors and entertainment.

Organizers with the Advocate Alliance say they expect more than 1,000 people to show up. Pride Fest in BA will be held from noon to 5 pm at Broken Arrow Event Park and is the first festival of its kind in the Broken Arrow community. The event kicked off this past weekend with a drag brunch and bike ride through Broken Arrow.

Organizers say Saturday's festivities are free and will be suitable for all ages. If you plan on heading out to the festival, expect to find seven food trucks, 35 various vendors, a drag show, a scientist for the kids, performers, and speeches from prominent community members.

Event coordinator Jenn Teehee says the community needed a place for people to feel loved and included.

“We just knew the culture needed to shift and we needed to show there is a community here and they are not alone,” Teehee said.

Organizers say they hope to make Broken Arrow PRIDE Fest an annual event.