Man Killed In Highway 412 Crash Friday Identified By OHP

Saturday, August 13th 2022, 9:18 pm

By: News On 6

1 Dead After Car Crash On Highway 412, Authorities Say

Update 8/13/22 5:50 p.m.: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released new details regarding a deadly Tulsa crash Friday on Highway 412.

Troopers said Mark Hopkins, 60, of Tulsa, died at the scene of the crash near 65th W. Ave. around 7 p.m.

According to the OHP report, Hopkins was speeding east on Highway 412 when he swerved off the road to the left. OHP said Hopkins then reentered the highway before rolling an unknown number of times.

Part of Highway 412 was closed for two hours due to the serious crash.

OHP said Hopkins was not wearing a seatbelt.

The condition of the driver is under investigation.

Stay tuned for updates.



