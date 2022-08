Sunday, August 14th 2022, 9:20 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa Tech barber and cosmetology students as well as instructors and alumni will be cutting and styling hair for school-age children Sunday.

No appointments are needed. It’s first come, first serve at Tulsa Tech's Peoria Campus from 12 to 3 p.m.

There will also be entertainment and door prizes.