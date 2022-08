Sunday, August 14th 2022, 6:53 pm

By: News On 6

Former OSU Golfer Sets Course Record During Ladies European Tour

What a day for the former All-American Oklahoma State golfer.

Maya Stark could do no wrong on the Ladies European Tour in Northern Ireland.

On Sunday, she set the course record with a 63 and she won the tournament. The best part? She landed an invite to play full-time on the LPGA Tour in 2023.