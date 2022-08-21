Osage County Deputies Hold Procession For Captain Willy Hargraves

Several law enforcement agencies joined Osage county deputies Sunday to escort a fallen captain from Tulsa to Ponca City. Captain Willy Hargraves was killed in a crash Friday when he was T-boned while on his way to work.

By: News On 6, News 9

-

Several law enforcement agencies joined Osage county deputies Sunday to escort a fallen captain from Tulsa to Ponca City.

Captain Willy Hargraves was killed in a crash Friday when he was t-boned while on his way to work.

On Sunday, people lined the procession with flags and signs to honor Hargraves.

"I've never seen a procession as big as it is, so he's a captain, he's very well-known, so we wanted to pay our respects," Cathy Lashley said.

Captain Hargraves had been with the sheriff's office for 24 years and was also an area fire chief.

He leaves behind a wife and three kids.

There are other ways you can show support for Captain Hargraves' family if you weren't able to make the procession.

The Osage County Sheriff's Office is asking people to decorate a patrol car parked in front of the sheriff's office and a cross by the Osage cove fire department in Pawhuska.

Decorations can include cards, flowers, toys, flags, notes and anything else you can think of to honor Captain Hargraves.

There is also a t-shirt fundraiser to help and all the money will go to the family.