Oklahoma Cancer Specialist & Research Institute In Bartlesville Gets Renovated

The Oklahoma Cancer Specialists and Research Institute in Bartlesville has new renovations and we're taking a look inside. Staff says state-of-the-art equipment will make treatments a more comfortable experience for patients.

By: News On 6

The institute says it provides treatment for all three types of oncology; radiation, medical and surgical.

Staff says a new machine, called LINCA, can target cancer cells without causing damage to tissues nearby.

“These machines last 15 years, showing the commitment of this facility to the community. This is the latest and greatest machine. There’s nothing more modern than anywhere else in all of Oklahoma than what we have here," Leslie Yonemoto, Radiation Oncologist said.

Staff says the facility also provided upgrades for patients who visit for infusion-based treatments.