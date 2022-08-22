Sapulpa Police Searching For Armed Robbery Suspect

Sunday, August 21st 2022, 9:44 pm
Sapulpa Police are looking for a suspect after they say they got a call about an armed robbery near West 51st and Interstate 244.
Police say around 6 p.m. Sunday, they got a call saying a man walking into the store with a handgun and demanded money.
Officers also say they think they found the gun in the surrounding area while searching.
Police say they are looking at surveillance video as they continue to search.
August 21st, 2022
March 28th, 2024
March 31st, 2024