Sapulpa Police Searching For Armed Robbery Suspect

Sapulpa Police are looking for a suspect after they say they got a call about an armed robbery near West 51st and Interstate 244. Police say around 6 p.m. Sunday, they got a call saying a man walking into the store with a handgun and demanded money.

Sunday, August 21st 2022, 9:44 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Officers also say they think they found the gun in the surrounding area while searching.

Police say they are looking at surveillance video as they continue to search.

