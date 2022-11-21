Tulsa Man Sentenced To 1 Year In Jail For Driving Under The Influence With Baby In The Car


Monday, November 21st 2022, 4:21 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A man is sentenced to one year in the Tulsa County Jail after pleading guilty to driving under the influence of marijuana without a driver's license.

Tulsa Police pulled over Ja'von Mitchell back in January for a traffic violation and saw the entire passenger compartment was filled with smoke. The arrest report also said Mitchell's 7-month-old son was in an infant carrier in the backseat. Police say Mitchell did not have a medical marijuana card.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 21st, 2022

November 22nd, 2022

November 22nd, 2022

October 17th, 2022

Top Headlines

November 22nd, 2022

November 22nd, 2022

November 22nd, 2022

November 22nd, 2022