Tulsa Man Sentenced To 1 Year In Jail For Driving Under The Influence With Baby In The Car

Monday, November 21st 2022, 4:21 pm
A man is sentenced to one year in the Tulsa County Jail after pleading guilty to driving under the influence of marijuana without a driver's license.
Tulsa Police pulled over Ja'von Mitchell back in January for a traffic violation and saw the entire passenger compartment was filled with smoke. The arrest report also said Mitchell's 7-month-old son was in an infant carrier in the backseat. Police say Mitchell did not have a medical marijuana card.
