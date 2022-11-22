Restore Hope Ministries In Tulsa Gives Thanksgiving Baskets To 400 Families

-

Four hundred families will receive a Thanksgiving meal Tuesday and Wednesday, thanks to Restore Hope Ministries in Tulsa.

Restore Hope has been doing this for 30 years and said it’s not just about the food; it’s about showing people someone cares about them.

A grand Thanksgiving is not everyone's reality during the holiday season. Kori Davenport said her family's holiday would not have been the same this year and they are grateful for programs like Restore Hope.

"We wouldn't have been able to have a Thanksgiving this year without this program. It's just been a big blessing," Davenport said.

Volunteers even walked boxes out to each person’s car to make sure the love was felt.

The people who are receiving meals had registered earlier this month for their time slot to come to pick up their box. A team full of volunteers made sure everything went smoothly and all the people getting meal felt special.

"Unfortunately, too many people in our community are feeling scarcity, especially at a time like this. We want them to feel that abundance that there’s enough that once we share together that everybody can have the same great Thanksgiving that everyone wants," Jaynes said.

Charlene Holloway loves to cook and is excited to be able to share this food with her family. She will be feeding 12 people with the food she received.

"We're thankful for them every year we need them in our life and it’s a good thing because it's a lot of people going and doing without and it's very good to have lots of resources and places to help us," Holloway said.

Restore Hope said none of this would be possible without all the support they get from people in the community.