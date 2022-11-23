Emergency Crews Battle Early-Morning Fire At Tulsa Home

Wednesday, November 23rd 2022, 4:40 am
Tulsa Firefighters were called to the scene of an early-morning fire that broke out at a home near East Pine Street and North Harvard Avenue.
According to the homeowner, a neighbor noticed the fire and called 911.
Crews say nobody was injured and it is currently unclear what caused the blaze.
This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.
