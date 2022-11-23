Emergency Crews Battle Early-Morning Fire At Tulsa Home


Wednesday, November 23rd 2022, 4:40 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa Firefighters were called to the scene of an early-morning fire that broke out at a home near East Pine Street and North Harvard Avenue.

According to the homeowner, a neighbor noticed the fire and called 911.

Crews say nobody was injured and it is currently unclear what caused the blaze.


This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 23rd, 2022

November 25th, 2022

November 25th, 2022

November 25th, 2022

Top Headlines

November 25th, 2022

November 25th, 2022

November 25th, 2022

November 25th, 2022