Collinsville Police Department Launches 'Food For Fines' Campaign


Wednesday, November 23rd 2022, 7:08 am

By: News On 6


COLLINSVILLE, Okla. -

The Collinsville Police Department is launching a new campaign to help people struggling financially during the holiday season.

The campaign “Food for Fines” gives people an opportunity to clear fines and warrants at a cheaper rate than paying full price for the fees.

News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Wednesday with details.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 23rd, 2022

November 25th, 2022

November 25th, 2022

November 25th, 2022

Top Headlines

November 25th, 2022

November 25th, 2022

November 25th, 2022

November 25th, 2022