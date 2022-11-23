Collinsville Police Department Launches 'Food For Fines' Campaign

Wednesday, November 23rd 2022, 7:08 am
The Collinsville Police Department is launching a new campaign to help people struggling financially during the holiday season.
The campaign “Food for Fines” gives people an opportunity to clear fines and warrants at a cheaper rate than paying full price for the fees.
News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Wednesday with details.
