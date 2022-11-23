By: News On 6

Tickets Now On Sale For The Tulsa Botanic Garden Of Lights

-

Tickets are now on sale for the Tulsa Botanic Garden of Lights.

Organizers say they have been hard at work setting up more than half a million lights for this year's event.

The event will feature s'mores, live music and train rides for kids.

The garden of lights opens for the season on Friday night and will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday from November 25 to December 3, then it will be open nightly from December 8 through the 30th.

Click Here for more information, or to purchase tickets.