Owasso Holly Trolley Returns For 16th Year

By: News On 6

The Owasso Holly Trolley is back Friday for its 16th year.

The free service allows people to park their cars and ride the trolley to different shopping destinations around Owasso.

The trolley runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It will stop at Bath & Body Works, Hibbett Sports, JCPenney, the Redbud District, PetSmart and Sam's Club.

Look for the Holly Trolley stop sign in front of each of the businesses on the route.