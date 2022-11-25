By: News On 6

Price Of Real Christmas Trees Up Due To Inflation

Millions of families are starting their search for a Christmas tree this holiday weekend and prices and supplies will depend on what you're looking for.

Producers of artificial trees say retailers have a surplus to sell and many are offering discounts.

But for real trees, it's a different story.

The Real Christmas Tree Board says supplies are tighter this year with wholesale prices up five to 15 percent.

"We're definitely seeing consumers go to the lower end of the spectrum. So buying less of the $1000 trees and buying more of the $200 trees," said Chris Butler, National Tree Company CEO.

The Real Christmas Tree Board Says while certain trees may be hard to find in specific areas, it does not expect shortages.