Tulsan Families Make Memories While Black Friday Shopping

Millions of people are shopping on this Black Friday and are looking for ways to get the most bang for their buck.

People at the Woodland Hills in Tulsa are doing the same while making family memories.

"Tradition. It's our family tradition," said Laandra Farley.

Meet the Farleys. Brooklynn and Laandra tell me they've never missed a year of Black Friday shopping at the Woodland Hills Mall.

"Since me and my sister were babies, I just remember me and my mom running in with her. So, it's always happened since I was little," said Brooklynn Farley.

They're always chasing a bargain and this year is no different, taking advantage of the 40 and 50 percent off sales.

"I'm looking for everyday things that I can find for a less price. I'm a bargain shopper, so just do whatever I can find. I don't have no specific goal, just looking for a good deal," said Laandra Farley.

For others like the Hughart family, Black Friday shopping is new.

"Thought we'd bring her by so she can tell us what she wants, and we can come back hopefully in a few days and pick it out to surprise her on Christmas," said Ivan Hughart.

That's probably why Madeline is enjoying herself.

"I'm having a lot of fun and it's so awesome," said Madeline Hughart.

It doesn't matter if you're new to the game of Black Friday shopping like the Hughart family or if you're true to the game like the Farley family.

"One year we spent the night. We sat in a comfy chair and just spent the night," said Laandra Farley.

Everyone said it's about the memories you'll make along the way.

"Oh yeah! Yeah! We're having a good time," said Samantha Hughart.

"Just hanging out with my babies. Because they're adults now, just the quality time," said Laandra Farley.