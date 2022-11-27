Route 66 Village Hosts Ceremony To Turn On Christmas Lights

By: News On 6

The weather didn’t keep people from coming out and enjoying the light display at Route 66 Historical Village.

“Tonight, we have the 12th annual lights on event. Santa is showing up and he’s pulling up in a brand-new corvette,” Executive Director Alexander Tyler said.

People cheered as Santa turned the lights on. Tyler says it’s a moment he looks forward to each year.

“Cause it’s Christmas. You got to do something. It’s kind of unique because I don’t know too many trains lit up like that. Of course, you’ve got the Christmas train, but this has actual Christmas lights all over the train. So, it’s kind of unique and different,” Tyler said.

Tyler says the train is from San Francisco and was brought to the Village in 2009. When it arrived, it was in poor shape.

It took a lot of work to get the lights up, but Tyler says the smiles and cheers make it all worth it.

“It’s not like wrapping lights around a tree or around a house. It’s around the whole frame and around the wheels,” Tyler said.

Zaylee Chadrick has seen other light displays this week but says this was her favorite.

“We saw the trains light up and then we saw Santa Claus,” Chadrick said.

Chadrick says she hopes to visit more displays this Christmas.

“I like having family time with my family,” Chadrick said

The village is open to anyone to enjoy at no cost. The light display will be here until the end of the year.