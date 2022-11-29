WATCH: Ultimate Gift Guide 2022


Monday, November 28th 2022, 6:01 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Oklahoma -

Join Chubbs and Kacy from 106.9 KHITS as they host Tulsa’s "Ultimate Gift Guide" – a TV special dedicated to helping you get a head start on your holiday shopping.


They shared details on local deals and highlighted all things unique that you can find in Green Country for those on your list this year. If you weren’t able to watch the special live, you can still watch it online here!
