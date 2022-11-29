By: News On 6

OSBI Investigates After Man Shot Several Times In Front Of Home In Adair County



The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating a shooting in Watts, Oklahoma, near the Arkansas border.

The Adair County Sheriff's Office asked for the agency's assistance after a 64-year old victim called 911 just after 9 p.m. on Monday night. Authorities say the man was shot several times in front of his home along East 610 Road.

The victim is now recovering in the hospital.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police or send e-mail tips to OSBI.ok.gov.





