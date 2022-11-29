Cherokee County Deputies Offer Tips To Avoid Theft This Holiday Season

By: News On 6

Cherokee County Deputies are reminding people to protect themselves from theft this holiday season.

Deputies advise consumers to bring in any delivered packages as soon as possible and use tracking services and door cameras to know when they arrive.

Deputies say people should not leave gifts in their cars or near windows, as thieves can easily break in and take them.

According to deputies, if you leave your home overnight or for vacation, avoid posting about it online and ask a trusted person to check in on the home while you're away.