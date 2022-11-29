Rose District Farmers Market Hosts Weekly Winter Market In Downtown Broken Arrow

By: News On 6

Fresh meats and produce from the Rose District Farmers Market will soon be available on Tuesdays in Broken Arrow.

The market normally runs from April through October, but organizers say customers and vendors asked for the market to stay open later in the year.

“Our market has grown substantially over the past three years, and we are adapting to the response,” said Farmers Market Facilitator Nicole Orcutt. “Our customers asked for a winter market, they asked for an evening market option, and they asked for a weeknight market. This new Tuesday evening option addresses all those needs.”

Shoppers will have the chance to visit 28 different vendors every Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. beginning December 6th.

Organizers say SNAP Benefits will still be accepted as payment.

The pilot program will run through February and organizers say the market will reopen in April and run on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Rose District Farmers Market, which began in 2003, is held in downtown Broken Arrow near South Main Street and West 5th Street.