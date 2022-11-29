Watch: Tulsa Botanic Garden Lights Up For the Holiday Season

By: News On 6

Tulsa Botanic Garden Lights Up For the Holiday Season

From walking the decorated paths to making s’mores, you can uniquely kick off the holiday season at the Tulsa Botanic Garden of Lights.

More than half a million lights are scattered throughout the garden along with holiday decorations creating a whimsical experience.

After the pumpkins and scarecrow are put away from the fall festival, the Tulsa Botanic Garden transforms into a winter wonderland of lights.

You can ring in the spirited season by taking your family, friends or going for a date night.

"Every year, we add more lights. Our horticulture staff do an incredible job, we have wonderful designs that we just build on every year,” said Lori Hutson, Director of Communications.

Hutson says crews begin setting up in late September during the fall event.

You can stroll the pathways with hot chocolate, make s'mores, create crafts, and listen to holiday music.

Botanic St. Nick will be there each night and kids take a train ride, plus, there's live jazz music on Sundays.

Hutson says capacity is limited each night with timed entries to ensure a steady flow of people in the garden.

"But what I think we really hear from people, we hear back from people and sometimes it's their first time to ever visit us during this event, is how peaceful it is,” Hutson said.

This is one of the garden's biggest events and proceeds support its operations.

You must purchase tickets in advance HERE.

The event is going on through the end of the year.