Fire Spreads To 3 Tulsa Homes; Crews Deal With Fast-Moving Winds

By: News On 6

The Tulsa Fire Department is on the scene of a fire that has spread to three homes near 2811 E 81st Pl.

Tulsa firefighters say the fire began at one house, then spread to the other homes and that high winds were a big factor in causing the spread.

"Well any time when it's this windy you've got the possibility of the flames being pushed into anything surrounding the structure and that's exactly what happened today," said TFD Information Officer Tim Ingram.

Representatives from the Fire Department said the fire is mostly contained as of 4:45 pm. and crews are watering some hot spots to prevent it from reigniting.

This is a developing story...