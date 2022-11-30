Neighborhood In Broken Arrow Gifted Free Library For Kids To Access Books

-

A Broken Arrow Church has created a fun and easy way for more kids to get books for free.

Camino Villa Park has an exciting new venture in the world of reading. It's the free "Little Library."

“We believe that reading and books is a great thing to do for the community. A great way to foster development and learning and growth and relationships – and all those sorts of things," Chris Symes, Heritage Methodist Church.

Students were excited as they got off the bus and learned it's right here in their own neighborhood.

Kids can come to the park anytime and pick up a book. Some kids said they like to read for fun.

"They can come here and read while they swing or something," said Broken Arrow elementary student.

Other kids said reading is a way for them to just chill out.

"And if you're like crazy you can read a book and calm down," said another Broken Arrow student.

Either way, now they can get or leave a book 24/7.

Chris Symes said the little library is the first of its kind in the neighborhood near County line and Kenosha.

“We have had the great pleasure of getting to know some of these families and some of these kids. And there’s some great kids at Camino Villa," said Symes.

The kids are encouraged to read a book and pass it on to a friend or return it to the library.

Symes said the church may need the community's help with keeping books on the shelf.

“If you are interested, you can come to the Camino Villa park and put them right in the little library," said Symes.

Symes said the church hopes the "little library" will build community and inspire readers in a big way.

“Little things go a long way and make a big difference. So, this is just one small step to support and serve those around us," said Symes.