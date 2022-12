By: News On 6

Welcome back to the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen. Our friend Daisi Owens from My Stir Crazy Kitchen joined News On 6 at 4 to show us how to make an Overnight Croissant Breakfast Casserole.

Ingredients

4 large croissants

1 1/2 cups mixed berries

8 oz cream cheese, room temp

1 cup milk

1/4 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

Glaze:

1/2 cup powdered sugar (+ more for serving)

2-3 Tbsp heavy cream (or half and half and milk)

1 tsp vanilla extract

Directions

Spray an 8x8" baking dish with Baker's Joy.

Tear up the croissants and place them in the dish, topped with a variety of mixed berries.

In a mixing bowl, beat the room temperature cream cheese until it's smooth (hand or stand mixer). Next, add milk, sugar, eggs, and vanilla and beat until combined.

Pour the cream cheese mixture over the croissants and berries.

Cover and refrigerate overnight.

The next morning, remove baking dish from refrigerator and let sit at room temp while the oven preheats to 350F.

Bake, covered with aluminum foil, for 30 minutes. Remove foil and bake uncovered for 15 minutes, until golden and when a knife inserted in center comes out clean.

While casserole is baking, combine powdered sugar, heavy cream, and vanilla to a small mixing bowl and whisk to combine until smooth (add cream if necessary to make it drizzle-able) .

When the casserole is baked, pour the glaze over it and serve warm, dusting powdered sugar, if desired.