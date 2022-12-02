Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Prepares For 70th Christmas Luncheon & Fashion Show

Friday, December 2nd 2022, 10:28 am
The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary is gearing up to host its 70th Christmas Luncheon and Fashion Show.
The event works to raise money to provide hope to others now and throughout the year.
Christmas Luncheon Co-Chair Leah Gajan joined the 6 In The Morning team on Friday to discuss the upcoming event.
