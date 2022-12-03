FC Tulsa Hosts Free World Cup Watch Party At ONEOK Field


Saturday, December 3rd 2022, 11:46 am



TULSA, Okla. -

FC Tulsa hosted a free watch party for fans of the World Cup Saturday morning at the ONEOK Field.

The U.S Men's National Team played the Netherlands Saturday morning, and fans were invited to root on the Stars and Stripes in the round of 16. 

Keith Richardson serves as the Community Engagement Director for FC Tulsa and hopes the success of the National Team will bring younger generations to the sport.

