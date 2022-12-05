By: News On 6

Police: Standoff Ends With Tulsa Homicide Suspect In Custody

-

Tulsa Police said they have a homicide suspect in custody Sunday afternoon after a standoff in Tulsa.

Police were on the scene at an apartment complex near South Mingo Road and East 81st Street.

Police have identified the suspect as Isaias Torres Jr. who was wanted in connection with the stabbing death of his girlfriend.

