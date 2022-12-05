Oklahoma Student Wins Scholarship In Halftime Competition

Sunday, December 4th 2022, 9:39 pm
An Oklahoma student won $100,000 in tuition from Dr. Pepper! Engineering student Jaylynn Jarrell competed with students from across the country and won during the halftime show at the Big 10 championship.
In her entrance video, Jaylynn said she plans on pursuing a bachelor's degree in aerospace and mechanical engineering from Oklahoma State University. She hopes to work for NASA one day.
