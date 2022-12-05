Oklahoma Student Wins Scholarship In Halftime Competition


Sunday, December 4th 2022, 9:39 pm

By: News On 6


An Oklahoma student won $100,000 in tuition from Dr. Pepper! Engineering student Jaylynn Jarrell competed with students from across the country and won during the halftime show at the Big 10 championship.

In her entrance video, Jaylynn said she plans on pursuing a bachelor's degree in aerospace and mechanical engineering from Oklahoma State University. She hopes to work for NASA one day.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 4th, 2022

December 3rd, 2022

December 2nd, 2022

December 2nd, 2022

Top Headlines

December 5th, 2022

December 5th, 2022

December 5th, 2022

December 5th, 2022