Owasso Community Resources Works To Restock Food Pantry Through '20 Days Of Giving' Drive

With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror and the Christmas holiday ahead, Owasso Community Resources is working to restock its food pantry. On December 1st, Owasso Community Resources started a '20 Days of Giving' drive where it is asking people to take a box and essentially do a reverse Advent calendar with food.

Owasso Community Resources has a list where every day, individuals or organizations can take a basic food pantry staple item and put it in a box each day through December 19. Then, on December 20, they can drop off the box at Owasso Community Resources and also volunteer if they choose.

Randy Cowling, the Executive Director of Owasso Community Resources, said that this food drive will help keep their pantry full after a busy Thanksgiving holiday.

"It will help us continue to keep our bins full of those necessary items that we feed families with, and so I know during the Thanksgiving holidays, the three days leading up to Thanksgiving, we fed almost 1,200 individuals with food and meat and dairy and eggs," Cowling said.

Cowling also understands that a lot of families have children in school that get free breakfast and lunch at school, which is why they want to keep their pantry stocked ahead of Christmas break because Owasso Community Resources typically sees more people in need of food around the holidays. That gives those families the opportunity to make sure that their children continue to get the food they need and not go to bed hu