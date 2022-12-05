Broken Arrow Ice Rink Opens For The Season

-

You can lace up your ice skates and have some holiday fun at the Broken Arrow Ice Rink. It's open for the season through January 2, 2023.

The ice rink is in the middle of the Rose District, creating a magical setting for the Christmas season. Located in the heart of downtown, the quaint set-up is like being in a holiday movie.

The BA Ice Rink is one of 12 of its kind in Oklahoma and Texas owned by Daria Logoutine's family. Her family has been running the outdoor rinks since 2004 and this is the 7th season in downtown Broken Arrow.

You can skate to the tune of holiday music under twinkly lights, and then take a break with some hot chocolate brought by Rise Grind and Ride.

“I don't know, there's just something different when you're skating outside, versus going to an indoor rink and with the holiday times, it just adds to the whole holiday spirit in my opinion,” Logoutine said.

The ice rink is open every day including Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day. Logoutine said it’s an annual tradition for many families.

"So, seeing familiar faces, that's always special. But seeing the little kids who will ride up to you and be like, 'this is my first time ever on ice,' that never gets old. It's always really cool to see,” Logoutine said.

The ice rink is open weekdays from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and weekends from noon to 10 p.m.

You can find more information here: BA Ice Rink | Broken Arrow