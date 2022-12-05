3 New Tulsa City Councilors To Be Sworn In


Monday, December 5th 2022, 12:56 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Three new members of the Tulsa City Council will take office on Monday.

Lara Bellis, Grant Miller and Christian Bengel will be sworn in during a ceremony at the Tulsa Performing Art Center.

The six other members who were re-elected will begin new terms, as will city auditor Cathy Carter.

The ceremony is set to take place at 2 p.m. in the Williams Theatre at the PAC.
