3 New Tulsa City Councilors To Be Sworn In

Monday, December 5th 2022, 12:56 pm
Three new members of the Tulsa City Council will take office on Monday.
Lara Bellis, Grant Miller and Christian Bengel will be sworn in during a ceremony at the Tulsa Performing Art Center.
The six other members who were re-elected will begin new terms, as will city auditor Cathy Carter.
The ceremony is set to take place at 2 p.m. in the Williams Theatre at the PAC.
