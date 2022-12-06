Oklahoma Doctors Seeing Rise In RSV, Flu And COVID Cases

-

Doctors are seeing a big increase in COVID-19, Flu and RSV cases both locally and nationally.

In Tulsa, doctors said they are still seeing many children so sick with RSV, they have to be hospitalized.

Doctors said they have not seen anything like this before, with these respiratory illnesses hitting all at once and leading to overflowing hospitals.

Doctor Theresa Horton, a pediatrician at Utica Park Clinic in Owasso, said hospitals are battling the Flu, COVID-19 and RSV.

“To have all of them layered on top of each other at high rates, it’s overwhelming at times. We are extremely busy," said Dr. Horton.

Dr. Courtney Sauls, a pediatrician at Ascension St. John, said in a statement, in part, "..RSV and influenza have continued to crowd our pediatric hospital beds in the state, causing children require care out of state."

Doctors said parents need to stay vigilant.

“It’s going to be difficult for any child, especially for anyone in daycare or with a lot of siblings, or in school, to not get sick at this point in time," said Dr. Horton.

She said symptoms of the Flu are usually high fever, body aches, and it will hit quickly.

RSV symptoms will have a lower fever, lots of mucus and not as many body aches and it will not hit as fast.

She said there are certain concerns about when you need to visit the hospital.

“Your child is having difficulty breathing. If they’re lethargic, meaning not very responsive – really not moving much," said Horton.

Doctor Horton encourages parents to get their child an RSV vaccine.