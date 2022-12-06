Emergency Crews Respond To Rollover Crash In Tulsa

Tuesday, December 6th 2022, 6:55 am
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a rollover crash in Tulsa on Tuesday morning.
Crews are on the scene near East 51st Street South and South Peoria Avenue.
Currently, it is unclear what caused the wreck, but authorities say two people were taken to the hospital.
This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.
