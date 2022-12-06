Emergency Crews Respond To Rollover Crash In Tulsa


Tuesday, December 6th 2022, 6:55 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a rollover crash in Tulsa on Tuesday morning.

Crews are on the scene near East 51st Street South and South Peoria Avenue.

Currently, it is unclear what caused the wreck, but authorities say two people were taken to the hospital.


This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 6th, 2022

December 8th, 2022

December 8th, 2022

December 8th, 2022

Top Headlines

December 8th, 2022

December 8th, 2022

December 8th, 2022

December 8th, 2022