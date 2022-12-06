Broken Arrow Public Schools Hosts Annual 'Cookie Walk & Christmas Concert'

By: News On 6

Broken Arrow Public Schools will be putting on its annual 'Cookie Walk and Christmas Concert' on Tuesday night.

The event is being put on by the by the Broken Arrow High School Choirs.

Tuesday's concert is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center.

There will be sweets for sale, photos with Santa and several silent auction gift baskets available to attendees.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m.

