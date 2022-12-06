Police Arrest Convicted Felon Allegedly Found With Drugs, Gun


Tuesday, December 6th 2022, 8:49 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa Police have arrested a convicted felon after they say they allegedly found him with drugs and a gun.

Police say they got a call about a stolen car at a gas station near North Sheridan and I-244 on Saturday.

According to police, Jajuan Markham was inside the car, but it was not stolen. Police say Markham allegedly had a gun, 18 grams of fentanyl powder and more than 300 fentanyl pills.

Records show Markham has numerous convictions for drugs, guns and theft in Tulsa and Okmulgee counties.


