Police Arrest Convicted Felon Allegedly Found With Drugs, Gun

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police have arrested a convicted felon after they say they allegedly found him with drugs and a gun.

Police say they got a call about a stolen car at a gas station near North Sheridan and I-244 on Saturday.

According to police, Jajuan Markham was inside the car, but it was not stolen. Police say Markham allegedly had a gun, 18 grams of fentanyl powder and more than 300 fentanyl pills.

Records show Markham has numerous convictions for drugs, guns and theft in Tulsa and Okmulgee counties.



