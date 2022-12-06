Rose District Farmers Market In Broken Arrow To Open Tuesday Evenings

By: News On 6

The Rose District Farmers Market in Broken Arrow will now be open on Tuesday evenings.

Organizers say shoppers asked for a winter market, and for a chance to shop in the evening, so this evening market seeks to meet both needs.

The Tuesday markets will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. through February with 28 vendors and a focus on locally grown meats and produce.

In April, the market will reopen on Saturdays with 50 regular vendors.

The Rose District Farmers Market in Broken Arrow is located at 418 South Main Street.

