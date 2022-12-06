Owasso Teacher Surprised With Check For $5,000 From Oklahoma Energy Resources Board

-

An Owasso teacher is being recognized as one of the best educators in the state. As part of her honor, she was rewarded a check for $5,000 in front of her students and family.

The Oklahoma Energy Resources Board picked Owasso 7th Grade Center STEM teacher, Jennifer Farley, as one of the top 20 teachers in the state. Farley was nominated by another teacher at the school.

STEM is an acronym for science, technology, engineering and math. The OERB said more than 500 applications were submitted for teachers across Oklahoma.

“She goes above and beyond in her class, engaging kids in STEM every day,” said Dara McBee, a spokesperson for OERB. “She spends resources out of her own pocked to get classroom supplies.”

Farley was surprised with a check from OERB representatives, Owasso Schools administrators and her family. She was presented with the honor during one of her classes in front of her students.

“They’re all just such unique kids,” said Farley. “It was fun for them to get to be a part of it.”

Her students will get to attend an Oklahoma City Blue basketball game as part of the honor. The OERB said it will be an educational field trip filled with activities.

The Owasso 7th Grade Center received a second check for $2,000 to use on classroom supplies.