Tulsa Dream Center To Help Local Families This Holiday Season


Tuesday, December 6th 2022, 4:45 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The Tulsa Dream Center is giving Christmas cheer to local kids this month. The organization is preparing to pass out 6,000 toys during their annual holiday party, but they need your help to meet their goal. The center's Executive Director, Tim Newton, joined us to talk about how you can help them provide for families in need this Christmas.
