Links Mentioned On Dec. 8, 2022

Applications Open For Oklahoma House of Representatives High School Page Program

The Oklahoma House of Representatives is now taking applications for the High School Page program.

The high junior and seniors who are picked will serve as pages for the First Regular Session of the 59th legislature.

Hotel accommodations, chaperones and transportation is provided for all the students.

Tulsa Financial Empowerment Center Celebrates 2nd Anniversary

The Tulsa Financial empowerment center will celebrate its second anniversary this month.

The center is a no-cost resource for anyone in Tulsa who needs financial counseling.

In the first two years, it says it has served 568 clients, conducted over 1,500 sessions and reduced over $210,000 in debt.

Saint Francis Children's Hospital Accepting Toy Donations For Pediatric Patients

The Children's Hospital at Saint Francis is accepting toy donations for pediatric patients on Thursday.

Participants can drop off toys at the Evergreen Building near East 68th Street and South Canton Avenue.

Donations will be accepted from 10:30 a.m. to 1p.m. on Thursday and there will be another drive on Tuesday,

The hospital has a Top 10 Wish List and a Full Wish List online for people looking for ideas of what to donate as well as an Amazon Wish List you can use to donate from home.







