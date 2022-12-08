Children's Hospital At Saint Francis Accepting Toy Donations For Pediatric Patients

By: News On 6

-

The Children's Hospital at Saint Francis is accepting toy donations for pediatric patients on Thursday.

Participants can drop off toys at the Evergreen Building near East 68th Street and South Canton Avenue.

﻿Donations will be accepted from 10:30 a.m. to 1p.m. on Thursday and there will be another drive on Tuesday, December 13 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The hospital has a Top 10 Wish List and a Full Wish List online for people looking for ideas of what to donate as well as an Amazon Wish List you can use to donate from home.



