Early-Morning Police Chase Ends In Crash In Tulsa

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police are investigating after an early-morning chase ended in a rollover crash on Friday morning.

Police say they were engaged in a pursuit with a driver but ended it after it reached unsafe speeds. Police say the driver then turned into a neighborhood before overturning their vehicle.

Witnesses on the scene told police that they saw someone run from the crashed vehicle.

Officers have not yet caught the person responsible.





This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.