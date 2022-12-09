Early-Morning Police Chase Ends In Crash In Tulsa

Friday, December 9th 2022, 6:56 am
Tulsa Police are investigating after an early-morning chase ended in a rollover crash on Friday morning.
Police say they were engaged in a pursuit with a driver but ended it after it reached unsafe speeds. Police say the driver then turned into a neighborhood before overturning their vehicle.
Witnesses on the scene told police that they saw someone run from the crashed vehicle.
Officers have not yet caught the person responsible.
This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.
