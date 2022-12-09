By: News On 6

Watch: 'A Christmas Carol' Director Cody McCoy Discusses The Upcoming Show At The Tulsa PAC

The beloved holiday classic 'A Christmas Carol' opens on Thursday night at the Tulsa PAC's Williams Theater.

Cody McCoy, one of the directors, and Rowan Butler, who plays Tiny Tim in the show joined the News On 6 team on Friday to discuss the upcoming performance.

The American Theater Company's version of 'A Christmas Carol' opens of Wednesday, December 14 and runs until Friday, December 23rd at the Williams Theater in the Tulsa PAC.

Tickets start at $12 or $22, depending on the day.

For more information or to purchase tickets, Click Here.