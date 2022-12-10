Holiday Adventure: Winter Wonderland At Gaylord Texan Hotel

-

Every Christmas season the Gaylord Texan resort transforms into a winter wonderland.

“I describe it as the North Pole of North Texas,” said Martha Neibling, the Gaylord Texan’s Director of Public Relations.

The Merry and Bright outside walk-through light display has over 400,000 holiday lights. “I call it an Instagram Villa,” said Neibling. And back inside, the light show continues.

“In the Atrium every evening, there are three different shows with our tree,” explained Neibling. “Brand new 15-minute light show with two million lights, gorgeous massive tree.”

If you're looking for something a little faster pace, the Christmas Village is just what Santa ordered.

"We make real snowballs with real snow and then you get to throw them at the target,” said Neibling of the snowball throw. “We have our antique Christmas carousel that was hand painted.”

There's an indoor ice-skating rink as well.

But one of the most popular events is the one that helps bring nearly 1,000,000 visitors. It's also one you will want to bundle up for.

It’s actually kept at a chilly nine degrees Fahrenheit. It’s the only way to keep a 17,000 square foot tent cold enough to keep two million pounds of ice intact.

It’s aptly named ICE and each year the theme changes. This year it’s the Polar Express.

It took master ice carvers from Harbin China six weeks to create the walk-through experience.

“These artisans are so talented,” said Neibling. “And they typically start learning the craft when they're about eight years old and a lot of them pass it down generation and generation.”

The display also has an ice bar. For adults 21 and up, while the kids are sliding down the ice, you can have a cocktail.

At the end is a life-size nativity and a 25-foot-tall ice angel.

“We love that it's just all inspiring to see,” said Neibling.

Neibling recommends you book early, especially for weekends.