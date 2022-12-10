Silver Alert Issued For Missing 69-Year-Old Man


Saturday, December 10th 2022, 8:12 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Authorities have issued a silver alert for a missing 69-year-old man that was last seen Friday night in Tulsa.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Sylvester Gay was last seen at around 7:30 p.m. near 828 S Wheeling Ave.

Troopers said Gay was seen driving a white 2000 Ford Focus with a 10/2/22 date on the paper tag.

Gay is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

Police ask anyone who has seen the man to call 911.
