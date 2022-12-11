Original Black Panthers Party Marches To Bring Attention To Rape Cases

By: News On 6

Leaders from the original Black Panther Party marched in Tulsa on Saturday to bring attention to two rape cases.

Leaders say they believe Ricky Wright Junior was wrongfully convicted of raping a 61-year-old dementia patient while hw was working at a convenience store.

They say they are also marching for Pamela Smith, who says she was raped 27 years ago by a guard while working in an inmate work release program and says no one has been held responsible.

The party had a news conference and march on Friday and also demonstrated on Saturday.

They say things need to change.

Wright Junior. was convicted in March 2021 and is serving a 13-year sentence.

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler says Wright Junior can appeal his case and the statute of limitations has run out for Smith.

