Nonprofits Team Up To Make Sure Tulsa Families Get Christmas Gifts

Some nonprofits are teaming up to make sure more than 150 West Tulsa families get Christmas gifts this year.

Several businesses spent the last few weeks collecting presents for "The Christmas Joy" event.

Families in need were able to pick up gifts at Saturday's neighborhood holiday shop.

Organizers say there were plenty of items to pick from.

The event was put together by The Common Good Tulsa.

