Sand Springs Administrator Earns Assistant Principal Of The Year Honors

Saturday, December 10th 2022, 10:00 pm
A Green Country administrator is now Oklahoma's Assistant Principal of the year.
Timothy Ray is the Assistant Principal at Charles Page High School in Sand Springs.
He has been recognized for his work there, including a new program to help cut down on long-term suspensions.
Ray will be honored next June and is eligible for a national award as well.
