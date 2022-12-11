Sand Springs Administrator Earns Assistant Principal Of The Year Honors


Saturday, December 10th 2022, 10:00 pm

By: News On 6


SAND SPRINGS, Okla. -

A Green Country administrator is now Oklahoma's Assistant Principal of the year.

Timothy Ray is the Assistant Principal at Charles Page High School in Sand Springs.

He has been recognized for his work there, including a new program to help cut down on long-term suspensions.

Ray will be honored next June and is eligible for a national award as well.


logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 10th, 2022

December 10th, 2022

December 10th, 2022

December 10th, 2022

Top Headlines

December 10th, 2022

December 10th, 2022

December 10th, 2022

December 10th, 2022