News On 6's Megan Gold Prepares To Compete In Miss America Pageant

Sunday, December 11th 2022, 8:55 am
News On 6 Meteorologist and Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is in Connecticut preparing to compete in the Miss America Pageant.
Gold said she has already visited New York, rang the NASDAQ bell and has done some fun events with the other contestants.
The pageant starts on Monday, and the final competition is Thursday.
The pageant can be viewed by clicking here.
